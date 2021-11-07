Jennifer Aniston has dated Los Angeles with whom everyone wants to be her partner

After your painful breakups with Brad Pitt and Justin theroux, the actress Jennifer Aniston He has starred in rumors with different couples, but so far he has not confirmed any commitment. Although He was recently linked with his “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer.

Jennifer and David could be dating in the middle of a feeling that was reborn after the special meeting of the cast of the famous series, regarding the launch of “Friends: The Reunion” through HBO Max. In an interview, the presenter asks the actors of the series if there were no off-screen romances. Before the question David Schwimmer confessed, “The first season I fell in love with Jen very much,” and Aniston replied that the feeling was mutual..

“At some point we were both in love with each other, but it was like two ships passing by because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that line. We respect it, “said the Ross Geller interpreter.

But as where there was fire ashes remain, 20 years later the spark could have been lit. A close source has revealed that after the confession Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer began to hang out. They began to spend more time together, even David flew from New York to Los Angeles to visit Jennifer. “They have been seen going out and drinking wine enjoying deep conversations at one of Aniston’s favorite wineries.”, Says the source.

David, 54, has a 10-year-old daughter with his ex-partner Zoe Buckman. While the interpreter of Rachel Green, now 52, ​​after her divorces with Pitt and Theroux was related to musician Adam Duritz and actor Vince Vaughn.

“I think I’m ready to share with someone else. I didn’t want to do it for a long time. I really loved being my own woman without being part of a couple. I’ve always been in a relationship since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time to choose, “Jennifer Aniston said in a recent interview.

Although it seems that it is the perfect time to enjoy a new relationship and rekindle the spark of two decades ago, David Schwimmer denied the alleged love affair in process with Jennifer Aniston, whose representative also denied the version about the romance, which did not materialize more than 20 years ago and now it seems that it will not be.

During the promotion of the second season of “The Morning Show”, the protagonist of “Friends” told People magazine that she is open to finding love, although she does not use applications like Tinder, but has said that would like to have a partner who is far from the Hollywood universe.

For Jennifer Aniston her ideal partner must have “confidence, but not arrogance. Humor, please, I beg of you. I like that he is generous and kind to people. Fitness is important, but it’s not just about how you look but how you feel. In my case, I want to stay here for a long time and I don’t want to be prostrate at 80 years old, “said the actress.