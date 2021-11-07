James Harden made the most absurd play of the season in the NBA

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 10:26:42





James harden signed a great performance against Pistons with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and little by little his level is growing in the season of the NBA. He only had nine losses to the defense of Detroit that there wouldn’t be such a problem if it weren’t for the fact that one of those losses was totally ridiculous.

So absurd was the failure that it may well be nominated in the ‘Shaqtin A Fool’. The escort of the Brooklyn nets lost the ball to the opponent’s defense and after the ball returned to the court, Harden stood still to avoid a backfield being marked in case of taking the ball.

What ‘La Barba’ did not realize is that Saddiq bey He was behind him and surprised him by taking the ball off the floor and without a mark in between, he achieved a basket, all because Harden he was distracted on that play.

Big win for the Nets

The planets Keivn durant and James harden joined forces Friday night in the NBA to guide the Brooklyn nets in a 96-90 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

Durant, who had 29 points and 10 rebounds, became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season, despite finishing 12 of 27 from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for Brooklyn (6-3) coming off the bench, while Harden he also had nine turnovers and was 5-0 from the paint.

Harden became the fifth player in NBA history with a ‘triple-double’ no 2-point baskets, only 3s and free throws, joining Jason Kidd, Delon Wright, Steve Blake and Kirk Hinrich.