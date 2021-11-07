ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Saturday, November 6

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Ecuador. Just hit the play and enjoy!

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. When I find you

An American soldier stationed in Iraq finds a photograph of a woman with whom he falls in love. He considers the find to be irrefutable proof of his good luck, so when he returns to his country, he looks for the girl and finds her: she is a divorced mother. Adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks (Noa’s Diary).

3. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

Four. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

5. The hours

The Hours is a melancholic tragedy, based on Virginia Woolf’s book “Mrs. Dalloway”, about three women condemned to depression. Stephaen Daldry, the director, presents the life and psychotic changes of the exceptional English author played by Nicole Kidman, who won the Oscar for best actress.

6. With the cops on their heels

Grimm is a New York city planner who, fed up with the chaos and corruption that prevails, decides to leave the city. With the help of his girlfriend Phyllis and his simpleton brother Loomis, he devises a meticulous plan to escape by plane after robbing a bank. Disguised as a clown, Grimm will be in charge of entering and taking the loot. Up to here everything will be very easy; the problem is getting to the airport in the middle of hellish traffic.

7. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

8. The Paw Patrol, powerful patrol

When their latest plan goes awry, Mayor Humdinger and his nephew Harold accidentally deflect a meteor toward Adventure Bay. The golden energy of the meteor grants superpowers to the Paw Patrol. The heroic Mighty Pups are on a roll to save the day.

9. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

10. Every breath you take

The career of a psychiatrist is in jeopardy after one of his patients takes his own life.

