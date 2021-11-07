ITunes ranking in Chile: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Saturday, November 6

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

iTunes has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Chile:

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going incognito – to carry out her horrible plans.

3. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

Four. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

5. Annihilation

When her husband disappears during a secret mission, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of several female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force from planet Earth. Zone X is a place where other expeditions have gone, but none have returned.

6. Magnolia

The film consists of nine parallel plots that take place in the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles: a child prodigy, the host of a television contest, an ex-child prodigy, a dying man, his lost son, the woman and the nurse of the dying man. They are apparently independent stories, but they have a strange relationship with each other. Magnolia is the portrait of American life seen through a series of comical and poignant vignettes.

7. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

8. Deep impact

The discovery of a meteorite that is coming towards Earth at high speed puts all of Humanity on alert. Nations around the world are preparing plans to try to save as many people and animal species as possible.

9. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of the last and fateful mission of Bond and revealing the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the planet, the headquarters of MI6 is attacked, forcing M to move his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

10. Final horizon

In the year 2047 a rescue ship, the “Lewis & Clark”, is sent to investigate the mysterious reappearance in Neptune’s orbit of an experimental ship, the “Final Horizon”, which had disappeared years before along with its entire crew. In the year 2040 the ship “Final Horizon” was launched into space to investigate the ends of the universe, but it disappeared without a trace. Strange events begin to occur on board as the rescue mission tries to find out what the fate of the missing has been.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!