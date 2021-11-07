It was a product of MJ according to Skip Bayless NBA

What seemed like a friendship that conquered NBA with six titles in Chicago Bulls it ended up being a relationship that deteriorates more and more. Everything would indicate that Scottie pippen and Michael Jordan They cannot even be seen because the ex-goalkeeper attacked MJ again and received a harsh response from Skip Bayless.

On the eve of what will be the launch of his book ‘Unguarded’ On November 9, Pippen adopted a marketing strategy that sparked controversy in the world of NBA: attacking Jordan for his documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ (The Last Dance) about the last season in the famous Chicago Bulls of the 90’s.

Bayless took careful note and on the show ‘Undisputed’, from Fox Sports, decided to destroy Scottie pippen considering him one of the most overrated players in NBA history. All this, as a result of the initial attack by Jordan’s ex-partner against MJ himself.

“So Michael Jordan presented his story, not the ‘Last Dance’ story, as our coach Phil Jackson announced the 1997-1998 season once it became clear that the two Jerrys (owner Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause) had the intention to break up in the gang no matter what happened ”, Scottie Pippen stated in the book ‘Unguarded’.

‘It was a product of MJ’: Skip Bayless destroys Scottie Pippen for attacking Michael Jordan

For the renowned American sports analyst at Fox Sports, Scottie Pippen did not deserve be one of the 50 best players in history because he was not a team leader. And now that he attacked MJ again, Bayless had no mercy on the former NBA.

“For me, he is one of the most overrated players in the history of the NBA. Because I saw it up close and personal with my own eyes and my own instincts …He was a talented player. He was a very good player. But, in the end, it was also primarily a Michael Jordan product. … He was one of the 50 best players. There is no way I would be one of the top 50 if I were the alpha and the leader on another team. “, concluded Skip Bayless on Scottie Pippen.

