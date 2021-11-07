It only took Skyward Sword HD three months to match the total sales reached by the original game on Wii.

In the last hours Nintendo has provided the financial data for the last fiscal quarter, which runs from July 1 to September 30. In this period, several video games have gone on sale, including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, about which it could be said that it has been a great sales success.

According to the figures provided by Nintendo, this remastering has reached the 3.60 million units sold worldwide, but it would not be surprising if the number has increased even more in recent weeks, although we will not know that until the next report published by the great N.

In any case, the fact that this data is so important is due to the fact that, as indicated Daniel ahmad, in just three months the new version for Nintendo Switch has managed to match sales which has reached the original Wii The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in its entire history (about 3.67 million approximately), something that has only taken exactly 77 days.

Of course this shows that having given a second chance at numerous games that passed through Wii and Wii U It was not a far-fetched idea at all. In fact, you just need to take a look at other results, as has also happened to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which to this day is still the best-selling video game on Nintendo Switch with 38.74 million.