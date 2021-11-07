Instinct lashes out at myth

Sharon Stone (63) does not mince words and, after being between life and death, she no longer cares about being politically incorrect and frank if a question is offensive to her. This time he has generated a stir because of what he has said about one of the biggest and most protected stars in Hollywood: Meryl Streep.

In an interview with the American magazine Everything Zoomer when you were promoting your autobiography, The beauty of living twice (The beauty of living twice), Sharon Stone did not hesitate to make a question from the journalist ugly and take advantage of it to harshly criticize the favoritism of the film industry. In passing he ran over Meryl Streep. The interview is from a few weeks ago, but a Stone fan recovered it and shared it on the networks taking advantage of the fact that on the 22nd Streep turned 72 years old.

Stone began his controversial allegation when asked how he felt when he “finally got to work with Meryl Streep.” The protagonist of Basic instinct He replied, “I like the way you’ve constructed the sentence, that I was finally able to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Nor that we were finally able to work together. Good point, because that’s how her life has been, she built it to be the one with ‘everyone wants to work with Meryl’. I wonder if he likes that ”.

In this way he showed his disgust (and probably that of other actresses) with the comparisons between them. “The business has been organized in such a way that we should envy and admire Meryl because only she can be the good one. And everyone must compete against her. I think Meryl is a wonderful woman and actress, but honestly, there are other actresses as talented as her. All the iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women. “

And then Stone would reel off his favorite cast: “Viola Davis is as great an actress as Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, by God … But you say Meryl and people fall round ”.

And in case it was not clear, Stone did not hesitate to compare the work of both: “I do much better as a villain than Meryl and I’m sure she would say it herself. Meryl would not have done well in Basic instinct or in casino . I did better. And I know. And she knows it. But we are all programmed to think that only Meryl … ”.

The only movie that both actresses have worked on together is The laundromat: dirty money (Netflix) . This black comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh addresses the theme of panama papers , documents leaked in 2016 that showed a Panamanian law firm laundering money from the elite. Meryl Streep is a widow investigating insurance fraud. All the leads lead to two lawyers, Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas). In this Panamanian office, Stone plays a secretary.

In his biography, Stone, who only coincided one day of filming with Streep, with whom he has been 9 years old, recalls that moment: “I thought that a woman like her, a star like that, would never have time for a little girl like me. The world has always tried to keep women away from each other. “

In the book she recalls her childhood in Meadville (Pennsylvania), the maternal grandfather’s abuse of both her and her sister, the ten years “on top of the world” after playing the (alleged) serial killer Catherine Tramell and her crusader legs shot without her consent, her Oscar nomination for Casino (1995) … until his life turned upside down.

“I died, I lived and was, as I was told, the last great movie star”, writes Sharon Stone in her autobiography

At the end of September 2001, a cerebral hemorrhage took the life of the actress. The stroke kept her between life and death for nine days. It took him years to regain his sight, hearing, and memory. After that episode, Stone reveals that he has learned “to look at things differently. And to do that I died, I lived and I was, as they told me, the last great movie star. I come from the analog age and not the digital one. From the cinema that brings with it the light of imperfection that sometimes dazzles while the film is being projected ”. And now he claims that Hollywood does not overshadow him.