In these colonies there will be a dry law for the 2021 Grand Prix of Mexico

The authorities of the Mayor Venustiano Carranza, on the Mexico City (CDMX) announced that in three colonies close to Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack there will be Dry Law due to the celebration of 2021 Mexican Grand Prix of the Formula 1.

These colonies in Venustiano Carranza are:

Puebla

Ignacio Zaragoza I

And Ignacio Zaragoza II

This measure was implemented since yesterday, November 5, and will continue throughout today, November 6. The dry law will end tomorrow, November 7, until 24:00, when the great race of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix takes place.

In such a way that there is a temporary suspension in the colonies previously listed to sell or distribute alcoholic beverages. The dry law applies to all commercial establishments, especially in semi-fixed food stalls located on public roads.

Official Gazette bis 04-11-2021. @A_VCarranza: dry law for sale and free distribution in colonies Puebla and Ignacio Zaragoza I and II, on the occasion of Formula 1; @GobMilpaAlta: public consultation in Villa Milpa Alta for the construction of an educational establishment. https://t.co/QvBPktdsc1 pic.twitter.com/sY1RBY10vu – CounselingCDMX (@CDMX Counseling) November 5, 2021

However, restaurants, bars or neighborhood impact establishments will be exempt from this measure. For its consumption, either in the glass or in the bottle, it will only be allowed inside the establishment.

What are the remaining activities of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?