In tears! Tuca Ferretti narrated how his return to the Volcano was

Ricardo Ferretti returned to the University Stadium What DT from Juárez and was greeted with a ovation for the auriazul fans and for a hug from almost all the titular elements of Tigres, same as left him speechless and grateful with the people and its former players.

“I have no words to express it, to part the players and they say ‘wants to cry’ and worse still, I have no words, very grateful and I stay with that, I think I always sought to reciprocate, yesWhenever I had the opportunity here to work, to correspond with the work as a team so that they would achieve what people expect joys to be, It was everything I wanted to do, work, work and work, to thank the team for their support ”, he said.

On his first tournament with Braves, where he did not manage to take them to Liguilla, Tuca gave his analysis on the bad start of Apertura 2021 they had and hopes to find solutions for the next tournament and that a similar elimination is not repeated.

“After the tournament we did there is a lot of work and a lot to think about for the next tournament, I think it was a tournament that We started very badly, out of 7 games we had 2 pointsAfterwards we improved in certain aspects and in the end we fell again, the analysis that I am going to have with my board is in the plan of looking for solutions so as not to repeat a season like this, ”he added.

Ferretti commented that Tigres should not be surprised after his departure from the club in the summer, since he considers it would be a lack of respect for Bravos, a club that gave him the opportunity after ending the contract with the royal team.

How did Bravos de Juárez do in the tournament?

After 17 dates disputed, the team of the Tuca ferretti single managed to score 16 points, standing in the position 16 of the Apertura 2021 and remaining 4 units from the Final Phase of the tournament.