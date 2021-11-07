In defense of Yuki Tsunoda, who only took off

MEXICO CITY.- For some, he was the villain, but in reality he seems more like a scapegoat. Yuki Tsunoda yesterday received an unfair public lynching and from many who held him responsible because the Red Bull drivers were unable to complete their fastest lap in qualifying.

But was Yuki really at fault? There are conflicting opinions and visual evidence that can support the controversy. What made matters more tense is that the Japanese is part of the organization as a pilot of Alpha Tauri. The fact was that it was the last lap of Q3, both Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen came with a step to improve their times and almost aborted the lap, even the Mexican lost his mind for a moment.

Tsunoda left in the ‘eses’, and behind him Pérez; Max, seeing a cloud of dust thought there was a crash and took his foot off the gas, his expression on the radio was “P … idiot.”

Then, Checo blamed him for his mistake, saying that the Japanese slowed down too much, which made him lose load since he was behind the air left by the rookie.

Even Christian Horner said he did not understand what Yuki did and when asked what caused it all, he replied “a Tsunoda”.

The one who came out to defend him was Alpha Tauri’s Main Team, Franz Tost, who stated that Tsunoda received the warning that the Red Bulls were coming behind and to take off. “What else could he have done?” Yuki said, saddened, troubled to the press. He did what they asked him to do and he genuinely didn’t understand what his mistake was.

Perhaps his departure from the track was too slow and Pérez lost reference to the curve, but according to the head of the second team linked to Red Bull, he totally exonerates him.

“We told him on the radio that the Red Bulls were coming and to just get off the track so they could easily pass and Pérez followed him. It’s not Yuki’s fault, ”Tost said. What was Yuki doing on the track at that moment if he was going to start from behind anyway because he changed the engine and will he penalize for it? Well, he was to help his teammate, Pierre Gasly with the suction or slipstream, “tow” him with the air that leaves his car so that he could be faster, so he had a function.

What seems like the most unforgivable mistake is that being sister teams, the people of Red Bull would not have contacted Alpha Tauri to request that support with a little time and that they could notify Pérez that Yuki would leave. But everything now remains in a “maybe”, “how about yes”. “He did not make a mistake, he did it deliberately (leaving the track). I absolutely do not understand why Pérez also left the track,” stressed the director of Alpha Tauri.

This testimony lessens Yuki’s liability, if not even eliminates it. An unfortunate track incident, where what was lost would have been a place ahead for Pérez and probably Verstappen, because it could have lowered the time of Lewis Hamilton who was second, but it was very difficult, because the Mercedes were dominant and the pole nobody took it from Valtteri Bottas.

So let’s leave alone the kind and very chivalrous Yuki Tsunoda who only did what his team asked him to do.