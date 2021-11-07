“If the miscommunication is so annoying, just request a refund”

One of the big games that had to come to Xbox before the end of 2021 was Scorn. The game surprised everyone with its presentation and its renewed image and since then it is one of the most anticipated games by many Xbox and PC players. The game, in case you don’t know, has funding through Kickstarter and its development has been going on for years, so some of the patrons who have contributed financially to its creation are outraged by the lack of communication from the studio.

Regarding the lack of communication, the team has shared an important update on its Kickstarter page explaining with hair and signs how the development has gone and when it has been its evolution since 2018. In short, the team has explained that next December 10 their delay will be made official for 2022, in turn, they have also explained that 90% of the work done since 2018 ended up in the trash and everything was restarted until what we have seen in the different gameplays.

The Scorn controversy

The study has explained the reasons that have led them to focus on working and not sharing too many details during these months. They were very clear that they made mistakes and that the release date they gave for the end of 2021 was arbitrary, so they were very clear that the first thing to do is to develop the game they want and not share data and information that could later lead to disappointments such as in the past.

And in closing, a little friendly tip: If the miscommunication is that annoying, just request a refund and you’re done. It is only a game. You can play it when it’s available if you’re still interested.

In addition, the study has been very clear with all those who do not want to have more patience and recommends that if they cannot wait, ask for a refund of their contribution and forget, after all, it is just a game.