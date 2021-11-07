“I want to get to that podium”

MEXICO CITY – Frustrated, angry for a fourth place at the start, something that he would normally have seen as a solid qualifying, this is how Sergio Pérez, the team’s driver, reacted Red bull after Saturday’s session that defined the grid for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Checo achieved the best position on the grid for a Mexican in F1 history, but it was not enough. EFE

Although he was not happy with the RB16B car, he declared: “I want to win tomorrow, I want to have a good start and get to that podium.”

But the worst thing is that Checo Pérez’s anger was with Yuki Tsunoda, a Japanese driver from Red Bull’s sister team, Alpha Tauri, who thwarted his last attempt at a fast lap in Q3.

“Suddenly I find myself with Yuki coming to turn 11, I already start to lose a lot of load before, I don’t understand what I was doing there in that position it hurt me a lot, I couldn’t close that lap,” said Pérez in the mixed zone.

“Ah, (I’m) frustrated because I think we had more and more to do when other riders make mistakes, and they are from home, it frustrates a bit. Tomorrow we will come back and try to have a good start.”



1 Related

Tsunoda said sorry for the mishap that occurred at the entrance at ‘s’.

“I went outside and couldn’t do anything. I mean, I don’t know where I should have gone then.”

BEST POSITION FOR A MEXICAN IN HISTORY

Despite the situation that disappointed Checo Pérez, his fourth place on the grid is the best position in history for a Mexican in Formula 1.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

Previously the best starting position had been Pedro Rodríguez, seventh in the 1970 Mexican Grand Prix with a BRM.

For Checo, the best qualification was 2015, ninth in Force India. “It is irrelevant to me,” he said. “I think P3 was possible today, but the Mercedes woke up and were superior in Q3.”