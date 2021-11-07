“I surrender to these players”, shoots a Manchester United legend about the “dance” of City

Manchester United were dominated by Manchester City at Old Trafford, lost 2-0 and sparks outrage from club legend Roy Keane

Manchester United once again disappointed their fans in a classic. This Saturday at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was completely dominated by rival Manchester City, losing 2-0, and sparking outrage from Roy Keane, the club’s idol in the 1990s and 2000s.

Cristiano Ronaldo and United mourn after derby loss to City Getty Images

The scorer of the 1999 Club World Cup final goal against Palmeiras, now a commentator for the English television network Sky Sports, lashed out at the current squad at half-time when United went to the locker room 2-0 in against, and said he “gave up” to Solskjaer’s team.

“Moments before the break, City are 2-0 up, dominating possession and on this play De Gea and Shaw did not press hard enough. You have to show intensity and press“said the commentator, who then fired.” You keep waiting for the team to come back into the game, like a boxer on the ropes, to survive. I’ve been criticizing these players for a long time. I give up. I surrender to these players, “he concluded.

In the derby on Saturday, United did not see the light against their rival. Guardiola’s team was far superior throughout the 90 minutes and shaped the score even in the first half with an own goal from Bailly and another scored by the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

United are currently ranked 5th in the Premier League, outside of the qualifying zone for the group stage of the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.