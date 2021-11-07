“I don’t know what I’m doing”: Camila Cabello spoke about her process when creating her album Familia

USA-. Although there is still no date for his third studio album titled Family, Camila Cabello she is very excited about the result. However, before having the album ready, the artist revealed that she went through a creative bump and an identity crisis that she thought she would never be able to get out of. Luckily for her fans, the singer was able to go through that hard moment.

Hair was the guest of the third episode of the section Song start for Spotify on Youtube, in which he talked about creative productivity and how it handles burnout. “I have had a lot of creative low points. I just texted with a friend who told me ‘I feel like I suck creatively, that nothing is good’ and I told him that’s how I felt four months ago and now I have an album that I’m really proud of, ”said the artist.

Finally Hair He was able to get out of that situation, and now he is “extremely happy” with his job. “I never felt so creatively free, I feel like I was so true to myself, and it took me a long time to feel that way. During the process of the album there were many moments where I was like ‘I don’t know who I am, I don’t even know if I still know how to write a song, I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m lost,’ “said the 24-year-old.

The singer also reflected on how tough the music industry can be in pushing artists to their limits. “In our culture stress and chaos, overwork, exhaustion, feeling burned out but still doing it is so romanticized. And I don’t think that’s the best results. If you are in a positive environment and with a vibe of love you will get the best of all ”, he said. Hair.

“You have to change the paradigm so that you can create less pressure on yourself,” he added. Hair. To avoid excesses, the artist commented that she tries to do things that make her feel happy. However, if she feels a lot of anxiety and stress, before entering the recording studio, the young woman prefers to discuss the subject with her colleagues to “find an emotionally safe work space”.



