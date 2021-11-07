Hugh Jackman forgives his mother, who abandoned him at age 8

“I went to school and when I came back, no one was home. The next day we received a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then, that was it “, confessed Hugh Jackman in the Australian program 60 minutes in 2012.
The hero of “Wolverine” was abandoned by his mother when he was 8 years old. As I suffered from depression, her mother had returned to her native England with her two daughters, leaving her ex-husband and three children behind. A wound of abandonment that the actor has overcome with strength and love.
“One of the main things I remember is that horrible feeling linked to the fact that people talk about you and look at you because it is rare for a mother to leave,” he told the Australian weekly Australian Women’s Weekly.
Without losing hope
The firsts years, young Hugh was convinced that his mother would return. “Dad had a habit of praying every night for Mom to come back.”recalls the actor in Who magazine. “I thought she was going to come back, without a doubt. And then his return was delayed more and more ”. It wasn’t until he was 12-13 that he realized he would not return.
Despite its painful history, the recent image posted on Instagram and with the simple caption of “Mom” conveys great tenderness. Although he experienced anger at the time, Jackman also explains that he never felt that his mother had stopped loving him.
“I have talked a lot about this with her since then and I know it was hard for her. She was in the hospital and suffered from postpartum depression. I did not have a support network in Australia ”.
Understanding his mother’s actions has been easier, according to the actor, due to the fact that having been a father himself. Jackman, father of two children (Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16), confided to the magazine Today that having children “allows access to another level of empathy and understanding. There comes a time in life when you stop blaming others for what you feel or for the misfortunes you have gone through in life ”.