Hugh Jackman forgives his mother, who abandoned him at age 8

“I went to school and when I came back, no one was home. The next day we received a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then, that was it “, confessed Hugh Jackman in the Australian program 60 minutes in 2012.

The hero of “Wolverine” was abandoned by his mother when he was 8 years old. As I suffered from depression, her mother had returned to her native England with her two daughters, leaving her ex-husband and three children behind. A wound of abandonment that the actor has overcome with strength and love.