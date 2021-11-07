Hugh Jackman detects an ‘irregularity’ in his nose that could be skin cancer

DOES HUGH HAVE SKIN CANCER AGAIN?

Some days ago, Jackman wanted to contact his fans again to notify them that he decided to have a biopsy, to rule out the return of basal cell carcinoma.

In the short video of Twitter, Hugh explained the reason why they could see him again with a healing in the nose: ‘We are not concerned (he and his doctor) if it is a carcinoma of Basel cells (which is not threatening), but it needs to be taken care of ‘, said this celeb.

Thus, although the actor has repeated ad nauseam the importance of using sunscreen and the importance of constant medical review, the interpreter assures that he does not consider his speech excessive since that could save the life of even one person:

I know I’m repeating it and probably won’t stop … please get skin checks and use sunscreen. If by posting about this I remind a person to go see their dermatologist, I’m happy, “he said.

Update on my biopsy. It came back inconclusive. The worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC) which is very treatable. When I’m done filming it’ll be rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself but… please get a skin check and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/0RiTRs5deA – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 8, 2021

So even though the 52-year-old heartthrob is apparently out of the woods, he thanks his fans for all their support and affection: ‘First of all, thank you all for your incredible support. I have a lot of support for the biopsy I just received.