How to have the magic eraser of the Google Pixel 6 on any Google mobile

The magic eraser of the Pixel 6 is finally not so exclusive. They have discovered a way to have this feature on every other Pixel before it.

Among the many novelties of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new function called “Magic Eraser” which enables remove unwanted objects from photos easily, making use of techniques of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Although this is one of the exclusive functions of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is possible to use it in previous models of the Pixel series without the need to use third-party tools. To do this, you just have to carry out a simple process that we will explain below.

So you can have the “magic eraser” of the Google Pixel 6 on your previous Pixel

The Google Pixel 6 magic eraser can be used on any other Pixelas long as it is updated to Android 12.

In addition, in order to carry out the process, it will be necessary to download Split APK Installer, a tool that allows you to easily install Android App Bundles, and that will be used to install Google Photos version which incorporates the magic eraser function.

Those unfamiliar with this feature should know that it is a tool included in Photos, which allows you to remove objects or people from photos easily, just by touching the element to delete. In the image below these lines you can see its operation in more detail:

The process to follow to use the magic eraser on any Pixel is as follows:

Download the APKM file of the latest available version of Google Photos on your Pixel with Android 12. Open the Split APK Installer (SAI) app. Tap on “Install APKs”, and in the file explorer choose the file that you downloaded in the previous step. Tap on “Install” and give SAI access to the necessary permissions to be able to install third-party apps. In the Google Photos notification that will appear on the screen, tap on “Update”.

That is all. Now you will have updated the version of Google Photos to the latest version available, with the magic eraser included. To use it, you just have to open a photo, tap on the edit button, and tap on “Tools”, where will you see the new eraser function.

