High cholesterol: the key sign that indicates dangerously high levels

Cholesterol can be present in our body through the synthesis generated by the liver itself or through the food we eat every day. This fat molecule can cause heart disease and stroke, therefore maintaining a healthy diet will be vital to not benefit the high cholesterol. And also, logically, we must go to a health professional when we think we suffer from this disease, especially when we see a key sign in our feet.

According to scientific studies, when the high cholesterol restricts the blood supply to the legs, peripheral arterial disease develops, and signs begin to appear in the legs. feetSpecifically, the nails begin to break and their growth begins to be slow. Therefore, in the face of these symptoms, it is necessary to start a treatment to lower the levels of cholesterol, starting with a good intake of vegetables.

Consequently, it will be important to reduce the levels of high cholesterol through a healthy diet and lowering this lipid that is housed in the eukaryotic plasma membrane, animal tissues and vertebrate blood plasma. In addition, there are other risk factors that can generate cholesterol. These are obesity, hypothyroidism, chronic kidney disease and excess salt consumption, among others.

Therefore we must pay attention to the signal presented by our feet because blood circulation in blood vessels would be impaired and the arteries would thus narrow. That is why it is vital to visit a doctor, because the cholesterol is necessary for the functioning of the body but, logically, to have high cholesterol it will affect the blood supply to important organs.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, faced with signs of chigh cholesterol such as those that affect the feet, we recommend taking action to avoid major ills such as cardiovascular attacks, metabolic syndrome and high blood pressure, among others.