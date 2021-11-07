High cholesterol: the key sign that indicates dangerously high levels

Cholesterol can be present in our body through the synthesis generated by the liver itself or through the food we eat every day. This fat molecule can cause heart disease and stroke, therefore maintaining a healthy diet will be vital to not benefit the high cholesterol. And also, logically, we must go to a health professional when we think we suffer from this disease, especially when we see a key sign in our feet.

According to scientific studies, when the high cholesterol restricts the blood supply to the legs, peripheral arterial disease develops, and signs begin to appear in the legs. feetSpecifically, the nails begin to break and their growth begins to be slow. Therefore, in the face of these symptoms, it is necessary to start a treatment to lower the levels of cholesterol, starting with a good intake of vegetables.

