Hernán Cristante attacks the Toluca players with a spicy statement

After the defeat of Toluca against Puebla, the coach of the Red Devils, Hernán Cristante was blunt against the players and surprised with his statements.

November 07, 2021 · 16:22 hs

Hernán Cristante was blunt against the Toluca footballers after the 1-0 defeat against Puebla, which generated a wave of criticism from fans and the anger of the Argentine strategist.

The Red Devils team had positioned themselves as one of the candidate clubs to win one of the four direct qualification tickets to the Liguilla, but a series of negative results ended up throwing the team into fifth place.

Given this situation, Cristante was furious at the lack of forcefulness on the part of the footballers on the playing field and ended up launching a harsh phrase in which he also included himself.

“It is difficult when it costs us a lot and the rival not so much, it is complicated. That’s why I say I don’t know (what happens to the team). The fools are us we stopped doing, we erred, do an analysis. It is difficult when someone’s exposure is not correct. There is no analysis, “he said in the first instance.

“I do not want to talk much about analysis, there I leave it to you. I don’t feel like talking and not because of performance, you can win and lose, the other day I talked about ethics, it seems that Toluca is a little island in the middle of all the teams. Perhaps we did not deserve to be at the top and today we are where we belong, “he ended up assuring.

Toluca will play the repechage with the aim of obtaining a place in the Fiesta Grande while waiting to be a candidate to win the 2021 Apertura Tournament, although, as Cristante revealed, they must analyze the situation they are going through at the collective level.