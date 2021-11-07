He does it again! Keanu Reeves is captured helping the ‘John Wick 4’ production team

The actor Keanu reeves has become one of the favorites of Hollywood and the public and not only for his roles in films such as the saga of ‘John Wick’, also for its great samples of simplicity that have gone viral and this time in a captured video we can see Keanu Reeves helping the production team of ‘John Wick 4’ loading some boxes to speed up recordings.

After a hiatus, Keanu Reeves is back in the ‘John Wick’ saga as he first recorded ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, which will bring back to Carrie-Anne Moss like Trinity, in addition to being directed by Lana Wachowski same that is expected to hit theaters for the December 22, 2021.

Through a video recorded during the recordings, we can see Keanu Reeves helping the ‘John Wick 4’ production teamWell, we can see the actor while carrying some boxes and despite the fact that some come to help him, he refuses to receive help and continues to carry despite wearing the John Wick suit.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 – SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

In the case of the franchise ‘John Wick’ continues to expand, since we will not only see this fourth installment, we are also working on a series focused on the Hotel Continental where will the actor join Mel Gibson in a special role and is also working on a spin-off that will be named ‘Ballerina’, which will star Ana de Armas, although there are still no dates for the possible premiere of these new productions that are being worked on.