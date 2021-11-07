HBO Max: Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel star in this hit drama you need to see

The film careers of Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel it was only taking off in the late 1990s, as previously Affleck had appeared in Armageddon (1998) and Diesel on Saving Private Ryan (1998), papers that had attracted attention in HollywoodHowever, both actors would cross their paths in 2000 to star in an independent film that managed to position itself as one of the best dramas of the year, and that you can now see on your account on HBO Max.

If you like the work of these two actors and you have not had the opportunity to see the film Dangerous ambition (Boiler room) We recommend that you do it as soon as possible, because not only does it have the mentioned actors, but also names such as that of Giovanni Ribisi, Nia Long, Scott Caan and Nicky Katt, who were under the direction and script of Ben Younger.

Ambition dangerous (Boiler room) is an independent film, so its budget was quite small for the date, since it only had $ 7 millionAlthough it was shown in few theaters, it was recognized by film critics, who hailed the performances and the intriguing story, and grossed more than $ 28 million at the box office.

What is it about?

Seth Davies (Giovanni Ribisi) decided to drop out of school and to meet his expenses it occurred to him to set up an illegal casino at his home. His father, who is a judgeRon Rifkin), she does not look favorably on her son’s decisions, causing new conflicts in their already strained relationship.

But Seth’s fortunes are about to change, after one of his clients offers him a job as a stockbroker. He hands him a card to go to JT Marlin, where Seth is interviewed with another group of applicants and learns from Jim Young (Ben Affleck), one of the co-founders of the firm, what is expected of their work and also how they can become millionaires.

As part of the process, Seth has to talk on the phone with people who are interested in investing in growing companies, but don’t know how, something Chris Varick teaches him in just a few minutes (Vin Diesel), who through an aggressive and firm dialogue, manages to tie up a client.

As the days go by, Seth will understand the convincing techniques until he manages to position himself as one of the best salespeople. However, many things that you do not know will be presented abruptly and that will put you at risk.

Dangerous ambition (Boiler room) received mostly positive reviews, as its robust and intelligent script reflected the lifestyle pursued by young people in the United States in the late 1990s, who sought the easy life regardless of the consequences.

Specialized sites like Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 66 percent approval rating, while Metacritic gave it a score of 63 percent, where users considered that the ending was not as strong as the rest of the film.

The rhythm of the story is so moving and shocking that it leads the audience to stay on the edge of the seat for the 120 minutes it lasts, while enjoying the dialogue and performances of the protagonists.

Based on everything we have mentioned, Dangerous ambition (Boiler room) is one of the recommendations for your weekend, where you will discover a facet of Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck that perhaps you did not know and that you should take advantage of to see in your account HBO Max.

Keep reading

HBO Max has the best science fiction series based on a Stephen King book; you can see it in a single day

HBO MAX Catalog: This Animated Superman Movie Is Today’s Best Premiere

HBO Max: Nicole Kidman had to “destroy” her face to star in this shocking movie