Halo Infinite menu reveals there will be more than one campaign

Interesting material about Halo Infinite was leaked yesterday, no spoilers or anything that spoils the final experience with the game. And it is that in full ecstasy for the launch of Forza Horizon 5, the desire to see a Halo enter in a big way is enormous. After all, Xbox Game Studios has been releasing almost perfect for a year.

The fact is that although yes that we knew the game would expand over time, at least I would not have thought that the interface was designed for it. In fact, it makes no sense at launch unless the game actually sees the light of day with more than one campaign.

Halo Infinite: Multiple Campaigns, Multiple Adventures

Maybe I’m going too fast, don’t worry, I’ll explain myself better. Thanks to the account “Halo News and Leaks” we have been able to see the home screen of the game. There we can see how only 3 menus appear to choose from:

Bells.

Multiplayer.

News.

It is striking that campaigns are already specified, in the plural. This has done unleash the theories about alternative character campaigns, or simply additional sections. I would rule out mixed campaigns like in Halo 2 and Halo 5: Guardians since that is actually a single campaign.

It seems that #HaloInfinite will have more than one campaign, Halo 2 style. Info credits: @HaloNewsMX pic.twitter.com/zJhdlEu2xF – XBOX ZONE (@ZonaXboxcom) November 5, 2021

There is still enough left for the launch of the game and the expectation is gigantic. The latest gameplay released by 343 Industries left us all wanting more.