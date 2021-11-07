Griezmann’s goal from more than half court (VIDEO)

Valencia Spain. Atlético de Madrid he let the victory slip away on the Mestalla court in a match that won 1-3 in the 90th minute and two goals from Hugo Duro gave the Valencia the tie at three goals in The league Spanish.

A goal from Luis Suarez allowed Diego Simeone’s men to go into halftime with an advantage on the scoreboard, and although Valencia tied with an own goal by Savic, Atlético de Madrid almost immediately regained command on the scoreboard with two goals from Griezmann and Vrsaljko.

In a new frenzy at Mestalla, the Valencia managed to tie the scoreboard through the mediation of the newly admitted Hugo Duro, author of the two goals in the final equalizer at the Valencian coliseum. Duro entered the field in the 85th minute and did not need more than ten minutes to tie the game.

The Atlético de Madrid he reached the Valencia area well, but without being able to complete the plays until Luis Suárez beat Cillessen after easily overcoming Diakhaby with a cross shot that hit the post.

His offensive trident participated in Atlético’s goal. Griezmann started the play, yielded to Argentine Correa and he assisted Suarez to finish.

Valencia equalized the score in the 50th minute with an own goal from Savic after a shot from Guedes in the area that Oblak cleared and bounced off the mattress player.

But the joy did not last long for the Valencian players because in minute 57 Griezmann scored a goal from outside the area taking the ball just before the average canhca and two minutes later, and after a confused play and VAR consultation, Vrsaljko made the third.

Hugo Duro’s double gives the equalizer to Valencia

When it seemed that the Madrid squad took the victory, Hugo Duro closed the gap on the scoreboard in the first minute of added time, after taking advantage of an error by Kondogbia in a rojiblanco attack.

With Mestalla erupting and Valencia overturned, ecstasy reached the stands with another goal from Hugo Duro in 96 that prevented the athletic triumph and left at least one point in Mestalla.

The Mexican Hector Herrera entered the exchange at minute 87 for Luis Suárez.