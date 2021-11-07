GP Mexico F1 2021: Checo Prez: “Tomorrow anything can happen”

Red Bull ended the Mexican GP Qualifying with a bitter taste. After mastering the Free Practices, Mercedes took pole and second place and Checo Prez spoke about what happened in Q3, where he was surpassed, along with Max Verstappen.

“They were very competitive, very fast throughout the classification. We had to change the rear wing and hence for the qualification it was not the same. Mercedes was very strong. Tomorrow everything can happen. It’s a pretty long race where we have to be patient and get to the finish. “

The Mexican will come out in fourth place, while his partner will do it in the third position and clarify that they had to change some parts of the car.

“We have to see what happened, I think my rear wing is not 100, We have to see it and I hope it does not affect the race. Max had some damage to his car and they changed my rear wing and I think that hurt a bit. “

In addition, Checo Prez clarified what happened in the attempt of his last fast lap, where he suffered a mistake that ended his chance to fight for pole.

“On my return, arriving at 11 I meet Yuki (Tsunoda) and he picks me up all the downforce and I lost the car ah, “he concluded.

Telcel experiences!

The GRAND PRIZE OF THE CITY OF MEXICO 2021 I know to carry out from November 5 to 7 and your chance to be part is here, with Telcel experiences.

Telcel experiences

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state