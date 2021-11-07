GP Mexico F1 2021: Checo Prez gets a historic podium at the GP of Mexico; Verstappen takes the victory

ANDl blind pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez became the first Mexican to get on a podium in a Mexican Grand Prix closing in third place in the race this Sunday, after an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton, who finished second. The dutch Max verstappen was left with the victory, signing a round performance for Red Bull Racing.

After an unfortunate Saturday qualification, in which a Recklessness of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda caused that the Red Bull drivers could not record better times than those of Mercedes, this Sunday everything changed just at the start, when a contact between Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas condemn both to the bottom, which was used by Verstappen and Prez to take the lead and third place, respectively, while Hamilton came out of the corner in second.

This bumpy start also saw Tsunoda himself and Mick Schumacher out of the running for another rear-end collision.

From this point on, Max Verstappen slowly began to cement a spectacular lead over Hamilton, experiencing a race literally without any worries. This same situation occurred almost in the rest of the pilots, since practically no heads-up were recorded.

In this context, where the focus was on the fight between Hamilton and Prez, as the Mexican showed perhaps his best performance of the season, preventing the British from escaping beyond two seconds.

Under the permanent shelter of the fans, Checo Prez claimed another historic event on lap 34, when after Max and Lewis’ pit stops, he assumed the lead of the race, becoming the first Mexican to achieve it, at least for one lap, in a Mexican Grand Prix.

