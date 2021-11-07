Good and bad foods: Learn about prejudices and their effects on diet and your health

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
31

There are numerous stereotypes and misconceptions about the nutrition and health that are ingrained in people’s thinking and when manifested can have a negative effect on the way we perceive food and the way we relate to it.

These ideas are associated with a superficial knowledge of health issues and it seems that their main objective was to make the population aware of the dangers or benefits of consume certain foods or perform certain activities. The truth is that they end up causing imperceptible damage at first and a distorted perception of health.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here