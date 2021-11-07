George Clooney, my alpha male

Denies modern ethology the myth of the alpha male. Even David Mech, the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente from Minnesota, creator of the concept, has spent the last twenty years acknowledging his mistake.

It turns out that this friend Felix spent fifteen years observing a group of wolves and, in addition to ending up howling, concluded that in every pack there was a special wolf. She called him Alpha because he was the first to eat, the only one to copulate and the one who apparently always made the right decisions to provide everyone with the necessary success in hunting and the highly recommended virtue of survival.

His dominant character was based on the permanent threat of fighting and was imposed on the frequent application of his superior brute force. We call a group of dogs or wolves a pack and we also apply it to the concentration of people who behave furiously or in danger. This second meaning is perhaps justified today because it turns out that, in the eyes of Mech, the wolves did not stop for a minute to face and fight in a permanent effort to supplant the social order imposed by the most-best male of the moment. There was not a day that there was no revelry and seriousness.

It is not known when or who mixed in his head alpha wolf, Greek aphorisms and Leviatan to conclude that, deep down, our 20th century society was not so different from the apparently simple organization of a herd of lupus.

We went from alpha wolf to alpha male in a somersault in the eighties. Even today it lasts for us. They took Plautus by the hair and his “man is a wolf to man” and making a hodgepodge with the cruel, antisocial, and selfish leader of Hobbes, who exaggerated his deficiencies until he could nickname him like the sea beast of the Bible, “The Wolf of Wall Street” appeared to us.

They completely relegated the gentleman of the fifties, the engaged man of the sixties, or the simply happy and slightly feminine man of the seventies with a stroke of the pen. Someone, with clear commercial interests, was able to decorate the dark background of the alpha concept on the outside and present attractive to the man we all should be.

They led us, and almost all of us dove in comfortably, to the permanent bonfire of vanities in which we still live today. They reinvented financial markets and companies, maximized shoulder pads, rediscovered long hair and gel, and filled movies with successful males whose main attraction was precisely the guarantee of copulation after the display of the inner and unsubtle power of his determination. Always accompanied, yes, by its external manifestation: the acquisition of accessories. The adoration of brands and cars, coats, cigars, colognes or suits was born and generalized in the last ten years.

The stereotype fell in favor, especially in those who were represented, and it anchored itself to the collective subconscious, doing more damage to the defense of feminine interests than some runaway feminists. I would not be able to put in order a worst possible ranking to humiliate the sacred concept of femininity and its magnificent singularities that included the advertisement for Jacq’s cologne, that of Sovereign brandy and the guidelines that apply in the manifestations of Femen. (Be careful with the corrector, do not put S for F and we will).

Also, the problem has been multiplied by a million lately. Because I calculate the current number of outrageous groups at a million reggaeton artists who expose their model of successful man and the concept of masculinity to tend to: a brute or even violent individual, whose bodybuilding, physical supremacy and attitude recalls the rowdy and badass wolf who ended up identifying the clumsy Mech.

The conceptual disaster starts from a mistake so basic that it makes you blush. Apparently, the ethologist’s observation was based on groups of wolves in captivity. Deprived of their freedom, and of their proportional natural spaces, the irascibility of the members of the pack was not natural but induced.

Now that I think about it, the environmental framework of alienation and confinement suffered by young people and adolescents of our time may be transferable. I am sure the false sense of freedom that inhabits them is making the collective testosterone level rise, which drags them to the type of programs that today lead audiences and the lyrics and rhythms of the hit songs that they listen to the most. And, what is worse, the general commotion and presentism that leads them to deny their elders and the sordid attempts to materialize confused and contaminated sexual fantasies that even lead to the group and criminal organization that today represents the worst meaning possible of herd.

He shouldn’t have read Mech to Kipling. It would have saved fifteen years of barking. Akela is the alpha male of the Seeone pack. “The jungle book” Eighty years earlier and in a wonderfully fabled way, he described what the necessary conditions really are to be a successful wolf / man. The English nobel portrayed the leader and role model as a true gentleman of the time. Educated, elegant, beautiful, healthy and understanding. Father, protector of the weak and brave. With the wisdom, patience and leadership that endows the physique with its most forceful improvement.

Clooney is my Akela. The perfect mix of classic and modern man that I would like to be. A fine guy without living in a gym. Worried about his appearance without dying in the attempt. Letting nature meet the passage of time without fighting with her in an operating room bed. Someone for whom aesthetics and beauty is a means, not an end. For whom healthy life is a double commitment: with their body and their planet. A sixty-year-old, for four days, representing all the new forties that we would like to appear. With delicate forms, full family life, without extreme needs, without longing for anything. A perfect alpha male in the freedom of his world, that paid and famous, seems also grateful wanting to partially return the luck of the chosen one. Fixing the focus on the sites where others do not put it. Helping many people who inhabit some hells.

A hunk of dude making the ladies coffee. The supremacy of the knight against the attraction of the villain. Delicacy, for me, kills rapper. A faithful and dedicated love, a shared fatherhood. Example of masculinity completely exempt from machismo. A natural elegance based on the fact that, when they look at you, they see you more inside than outside. As much as, it is true, the outside, accompanied him. Knowing how to succeed. Sufficient humility, not excessive humility. A public commitment to the right causes. An Akela with already silver beards to whose macho style I give myself and to which we should give more resonance. “Please” Maluma, I just can’t.