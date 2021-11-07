George Clooney asks the media not to publish photos of his children

George Clooney has publicly called on the media to refrain from distributing photos of his children, to avoid putting them in danger. The 60-year-old actor highlights the fact that his wife Amal is a lawyer specialized in the defense of human rights. As such, he finds himself struggling with potentially dangerous people and the couple’s children could become targets, he argues. George and Amal Clooney have twins, born in 2017.

“My wife’s work leads her to confront and prosecute terrorist organizations and we take every possible precaution to keep our families safe,” writes George Clooney in an open letter published by Variety and other specialized magazines. “We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on the cover,” he adds.

The actor wants to protect his children Reuters

The actor of Ocean’s eleven sent his letter to Daily Mail and other publications and explains having had the idea for this letter after discovering on the internet photos of the son of actress Billie Lourd, only one year old. Billie Lourd is the daughter of Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia of Star wars).

“I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” Clooney continues. “This is not the case with our children,” he insists. “We have never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social networks and we never publish photos because it would endanger their lives,” he continues.





The actor assures that it is not “something paranoid, but a problem of the real world, with consequences in the real world” and hopes “that they agree that the need to sell advertising is not much better than the need to avoid that innocent children are attacked. “

The actor had already attacked the Daily Mail, the flagship of the scandalous British press. Clooney had accused the newspaper of having fabricated an article in which he claimed that his mother-in-law opposed his marriage in 2014. He Daily Mail had presented an apology, which the actor declined.