Gemma Chan from working with Salma and Angelina

For Chan it’s not new to work alongside screen titans, her previous role in Let me talk, from Steven Soderbergh, made her share screen with Meryl streep. Just as in that job, in Eternals with Salma, Angelina and the rest of the actors achieved a very particular connection.

“It really feels like we became one big dysfunctional family, that we have very diverse origins and very different journeys to get to where we are, but yes, each one has its individual strengths and qualities and the chemistry between us is great,” she says. gem.

Gemma Chan, thanks to ‘Eternals’, is in the ‘horns of the moon’.

(Tim P. Whitby / © Getty Images 1349460060)



Eternals tour, for the first time in the MCU, from a love triangle between the role of Chan, that of Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Dane whitman (Kit harington), so he hopes that the public will receive this new format well in the plot in a superhero tape.

“It’s very exciting to think that this movie has this epic tinge, large-scale in terms of the timeline it covers, the sets, the locations, but there are also moments of silence and very intimate between the characters, something that is very exciting. have on the same tape, “says the law graduate from Worcester College, Oxford.