From fame to ruin? Jhonny Deep, Myke Tyson and other famous bankrupt

Celebrities like Johnny Deep, Nicolas Cage or Courtney Love went from having everything to running out of money. Thus they lost their fortunes.

After being among the highest paid for their jobs, several sports and entertainment figures have made it to the list of the financially ruined.

$ 650 million has squandered Johnny deep. Monthly spent for 20 years 2 million dollars and additionally made sumptuous purchases until reaching a crisis. That’s when he sued his group of lawyers The Management Group accusing him of hiding his ruin from him. In turn, the group countersued him for five million. The parties reached an agreement but there began the financial crisis of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean who dedicated himself to spending on properties around the world, luxury cars, works of art, yachts, private planes and liquor. He was the best paid actor per movie earning 75 million per tape. He’s Tum Burton’s darling. Curiously, another bankrupt celebrity was the one who convinced him to become an actor: Nicolas Cage.

$ 530 million I understood the fortune that was left to Courtney love when Nirvana member Kurt Cobain lost his life. It was $ 30 million in cash and the rest in real estate. In 2014 the controversial heiress lost everything and filed for bankruptcy.

$ 500 million added up the debts of Michael jackson shortly before his death in 2009. It is said that a good part of this obligation was for the expenses that his mythical Nerveland ranch caused, even that he paid only 30 million in interest. The curious thing is that with his death the fortune returned to flourish with the sale of his material and today his heirs enjoy the wealth.

150 million dollars was the fortune of the actor Nicolas Cage, nephew of the director of Francis Ford Coppola. The actor lost precisely all that money in the acquisition of 15 houses, several cars, antiques and exotic animals. It is said that he is a compulsive buyer and that he owes only 14 million dollars in taxes. Now the Oscar winner accepts all the roles offered to him and lives in a modest house in Las Vegas.

$ 27 million owed the former boxer to the US Treasury Mike tyson. The athlete, who in his golden age billed 300 million dollars per game, had no way to respond to that debt and preferred to admit the crisis. The athlete owes his financial ruin to excesses, his lack of organization in finances and risky investments.

Others who have filed for bankruptcy include Chris Tucker, Toni Braxton, and Lindsay Logan.