from 007 to all-terrain dad in New York City

For Daniel Craig, privacy is invaluable. Now that he’s said goodbye to his role as a secret agent, he’s back to spending time with his family.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





Since 2006, Daniel Craig has been one of the most representative characters in action cinema: the secret agent 007. Finally, he shot the last of his films in the role of James Bond this year and in his last moments on the film set, he took a moment to address a few words to his companions.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





Among other things, Craig admitted that playing such a famous character changed his life overnight; Suddenly, he felt the need to seclude himself at home with the curtains closed to somehow evade his level of fame; Hugh Jackman even reached out to him to help him deal with this new status as an international movie star.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





Now that Daniel has said goodbye to his character forever and the possibility arose that it was a woman who would take up the legacy of the secret agent, Craig was against but had enough reasons, considering that instead of a girl adapting to the character, new stories could be created with female protagonists as important as 007 has been.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





For the British actor, his departure from the saga has meant the possibility of spending time with the family again and taking walks with his youngest daughter in the Big Apple. All this, while preparing his participation in Knives Out 2 and The Creed of Violence.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid / The Grosby Group



