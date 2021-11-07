Foxy Eyes, the beauty trick that makes the Kardashian-Jenners succeed

Besides being a famous and millionaire family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan stands out for having a great physique and one unmatched beauty, which they manage to highlight with the incredible beauty tips What do they use. Today we will tell you about Foxy eyes, a technique that helps to have a look of impact, something very common among these socialites.

According to information circulating on the Internet, the type with slightly slanted eyes is known as Foxy Eyes. Today there are several ways to adopt this style, either through makeup and the correct application of eyeliner or you can resort to cosmetic surgery, which is not usually the best option of all for many.

The difference in the face is abysmal when using Foxy Eyes.

Nevertheless, there is an inexpensive and painless alternative to achieve an impact look and show it off on social media, this in case don’t be an expert in the world of makeup. If this is your problem, remember that The Truth News gave you some beginner tips given by a beauty expert.

Tiktoker Goes Viral for Revealing “The Kardashian’s Secret”

Through TikTok, the user @pittybernad shared a recording, in which she reveals what she considers “the Kardashian secret”. This trick is infallible to show off an impact look without having to resort to surgery or being an expert in makeup.

This effect is achieved through some transparent adhesive bands that are glued to the temple and are hidden under the hair, which will make no one realize that you are using them to achieve a perfect Foxy Eyes.

It should be noted that this product was launched several years ago in Asia and immediately became popular in Europe and the United States. Today they can be found in beauty stores at an affordable price. Nevertheless, it is recommended not to abuse its useas stretching the skin weakens the muscles of the eye, which causes premature appearance of wrinkles.

Why did the Kardashians become famous?

The Kardashian-Jenners are considered the most famous family in the entire world today.

The family Kardashian-Jenner gained international fame for expose your private life on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the string E !; After 20 seasons, the show came to an end on June 20. However, a few months ago they announced that they have partnered with Hulu to launch a new series in the future.

