Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 700K players in its early access

In a few days we will be able to enjoy the new and renewed delivery of the fantastic arcde Forza Horizon 5 simulator, which this time will take us to Mexico, where we will find all kinds of terrain and weather events very well implemented. We have already analyzed it and for us it is a clear candidate to be GOTY.

Although the title will not be officially available until next Tuesday, anyone who bought its most expensive version or made the upgrade with the Game Pass discount, can already enjoy the game at its fullest since yesterday. According to the latest data shared by many of the players, Forza Horizon 5 would have supported yesterday more than 700 thousand players; although it was not his highest figure.

Forza Horizon 5 is a success

Many players spent yesterday sharing screenshots and photos of the game, but specifically one published in Resetera shows us the number of active users at that time. Taking into account that all these people have had to buy the most expensive version of the game or pay the extra 40 euros if you belong to Game Pass, Forza Horizon 5 is sure to close the year with really good figures. It is not for less after the good reviews it is receiving, in addition to being the best rated game of the year 2021.