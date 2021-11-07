Forza Horizon 5 breaks it with more than 800 thousand players before its official debut

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Forza Horizon 5 It will make its official debut until November 9, but some players can already enjoy it thanks to the early access that began this week. Everything looks great for the new installment of the franchise, as it is having enormous success despite still not being available to everyone.

The Playground Games and Xbox title was highly anticipated, so it is not uncommon to know that there are already thousands of players touring Mexico. This is thanks to the fact that many fans decided to purchase the Premium edition that allowed them to play for a few days.

Despite being a Day 1 release on Xbox Game Pass, Early Access already gave Forza Horizon 5 its first record, as it is close to having 1 million active players within days of its official launch.

Forza Horizon 5 is a success even before its official debut

Thanks to the leaderboards of Forza Horizon 5We know that thousands of players decided not to wait until November 9 to explore and race through Mexico. This since the title registers more than 800,000 active players thanks to the days of early access.

This figure counts both players who purchased the Premium Edition of the game on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. This is undoubtedly excellent news for developers, as according to estimates, the game already generated between $ 36 million and $ 79 million before its general release.

Without a doubt, the number of players will rise much more on November 9. From that day on, all players will have access to the title with their copies and it will also be released on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

On the other hand, the game was already critically acclaimed, so without a doubt Forza Horizon 5 It’s one of the most successful launches for the franchise and for Xbox in recent months. In addition, it is already in the top of the best rated games of the year on Metacritic.

Forza Horizon 5 It will arrive on November 9 to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. It will launch day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. Here you will find more information about the title.

