Five movies to watch this weekend on Netflix

Today it is in the # 1 position of the movie trends in Argentina. It tells how, in search of revenge, the outlaw Nat Love joins his gang to take down the enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who has just been released from prison.

The army of thieves

This movie is a prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a Zack Snyder production that Netflix premiered in May of this year. Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, this is a romantic comedy with zombies and heists, starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who reprises his role as Dieter from the previous film.

Focusing long before the first movie, it tells the story of a mysterious woman who recruits bank teller, Ludwig Dieter, to lead a group of would-be thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

The girl in the cobweb

A 2018 North American film, directed by Fede Alvarez, about crime and murder. It has the leading role of Claire Foy, and a cast consisting of: Sverrir Gudnason, Vicky Krieps, Stephen Merchant, Christopher Convery, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes Bang.

It tells the story of Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist, who find themselves trapped in a network of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials, both in Sweden and the United States, who are known only as The Spider Society.

The Collini case

A 2019 German drama, directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner. The cast is made up of: Elyas M’Barek, Heiner Lauterbach, Alexandra Maria Lara, Franco Nero, Sandro Di Stefano, Frederik Götz, Peter Prager.

It tells the story of a lawyer who decides to defend a man who is accused of having murdered a respectable elderly businessman. As he delves into the investigation of the case, the lawyer uncovers one of the biggest court scandals in German history.

A fake wife

Denis Duggan is the director of this 2011 romantic comedy. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, this movie became a classic. The cast completes it: Nicole Kidman, Custodian Madison, Griffin Gluck, Brooklyn Decker, Elena Satine, among others.

Surgeon Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.