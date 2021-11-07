Finally a theory that makes sense about Neo

A new theory believes it has finally solved Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) mysterious reappearance in Matrix 4 Resurrections nine weeks before the premiere (on December 22, 2021). Since Keanu Reeves dropped a year ago in an interview that the fourth installment of the Matrix saga was a love story, a moment that fans took advantage of to quickly recover the plot of the video game sequel. The Matrix Online To fill in all the gaps, I hadn’t gotten a lot out of a theory on forums. During the last twelve months the theory most applauded by fans was that Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Neo are, in Matrix Resurrections, as in the video game, the culmination of decades of research into machines to translate human DNA into computer code, a program dubbed as the Biological Interface and originally developed by the Oracle, a program craved by a group of humans dubbed as the Oligarchy that is willing to take over it for its own benefit: basically implanting their consciences in the humans who serve as batteries for the world of machines (those who opt for the blue pill). The sequel had many other ideas and there was a main argument that had nothing to do with the Oligarchy, but this was the theory that had penetrated forums. Theory that, by the way, came to erase its predecessor: that Neo is in Matrix 4 in a self-imposed purgatory because he is unable to cope with the loss of Trinity. And we were in those, more or less, when the new theory arrived. And what does she say theory in question?

What if Neo is a virus that is quarantined in ‘Matrix 4’? Getty Images

“When it detects that a file is harmful to your computer, but cannot be removed, the antivirus quarantines it, which is a simple way of saying that it becomes inaccessible to any program that wants to access it and buries itself inside a file system to prevent users from accidentally accessing it … and Neo had the worst virus known to man or machines. He is probably still infected … all of this is not his doing. The machines had to quarantine him for the safety of everyone else … and the red pills will come and endanger everyone, “said a user on Reddit hardened in the Matrix Universe.

“At first, Neo is in quarantine, but begins to doubt the reality of his existence. Due to the actions of Morpheus and Trinity he is returned to the” real “Matrix. Smith’s residual code” awakens “and causes an outbreak, hence the “zombies” have a green code in their eyes, “highlights another fan in the same forum.

“It makes perfect sense. If his consciousness got caught in the net when his body actually died, they would have to put him somewhere. Being disconnected from his physical body, his control of any simulation would be greatly increased. The machines would have stripped him away. from the memories of the war out of fear now that it really is part of his world. He created a separate simulation to keep him away from as many programs as possible and send in specialized programs like Neil Patrick Harris’ character to keep Neo in check. I guess all the previous movie characters that we are seeing in the trailers are reconstructions created from Neo’s subconscious “, refines another fan. The best? This argument could also be used for the return of Trinity.

