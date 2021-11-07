FC Barcelona | The Edinson Cavani option goes up integers

Once the arrival of Xavi Hernández has been confirmed by Al Sadd himself, FC Barcelona also keeps other fronts open with a view to finding short-term solutions. One of the topics that are currently central to the team is to find a replacement for Sergio Agüero, currently on leave due to a heart problem and who will not be able to return, at least, for three months.

Follow after this announcement

Different proper names have appeared on the scene. And an option now goes up a remarkable number of integers, according to the information published by the newspaper Ace. As stated in this source, FC Barcelona intends to take advantage of Edinson Cavani’s situation at Manchester United to launch their nets on him.

Edinson Cavani, high school in Manchester

At 34, and secondary in the Old Trafford box after last summer’s offensive arrivals, the charrúa he adds just 274 minutes on the pitch this season for the English team. With a contract that runs until the end of the season, the incorporation of the Bullfighter it is presented simple.

It remains, in any case, to know what will be the response in this regard from Xavi Hernández, who will now be responsible for choosing those who will be new signings of the team that he will have at his command.