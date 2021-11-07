FC Barcelona has a team in the infirmary

At FC Barcelona it rains over wet. If neither the game nor the results are good, the Catalan club has also suffered a plague of injuries since the start of the season. Players who were called to be important this year like Ousmane Dembélé or Sergio Agüero have played very few minutes, and young stars have also been injured.

And it is that, in the match against Celta de Vigo, Barça scored the same goals that were injured in the match, three. Ansu Fati, Nico González and Eric García had to leave the field and their evolution will mark the availability for the matches after the selection break.

Up to twelve injured players and one without a record

Currently, Barça has almost half of the players in the first squad unavailable. Of the 26 first team players, 11 are out due to injury and Álex Collado does not have a record to play games with the entity blaugrana, so Xavi cannot count on the youth squad.

Of these eleven injured, at least 3 are long-term sick. They are Martin Braithwaite, Moussa Wagué and Sergio Agüero. Pedri continues to recover from his muscle injury, having already missed 8 games and without a specific return date. The Barça hopes to recover, after the stoppage of selections to Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Neto, Sergiño Dest, Nico and Eric García. For Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati, without a competitive rhythm, it will be time to wait to see the evolution of their ailments.