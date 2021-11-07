Famous actress! The best Emma Stone movies to celebrate her birthday

USA. – Emma Stone turns 33 this November 6 and we want to celebrate with her. The Oscar-winning actress has an extensive career where she has played roles of all kinds and has worked with great figures in the cinema. We are going to tour their 4 best movies to enjoy them during the weekend.

To start that list we are going to go back to Stone’s first movie, this is the comedy classic “Superbad”. In this 2007 production, the actress puts herself in the shoes of Jules, a young woman who invites her classmate, Seth to a party. She did not know that this invitation would end up unleashing a series of hilarious events that would change the bonds that bind them.

In second place we have “Easy A”; This 2010 film is considered one of the most popular teen movies. This time, Emma Stone plays Olive, a model student with an ironic sense of humor, who by impressing her best friend ends up entangled in a mountain of lies. The film tries to exemplify how rumors can change a person’s life.

Coming to the end, we have “Crazy, Stupid, Love “, which was the first movie of Emma Stone next to Ryan gosling. Hanna is the character of Stone, she is a recently received lawyer who is not happy with her current relationship. After breaking up with her boyfriend, she decides to leave a bar accompanied by the local womanizer without knowing that he is a friend of her father. The entire film shows how complicated love can be at any age.

As last place we have chosen the tape that allowed him to Emma Stone win the Oscar, we talk about “La La Land”. Mine, played by Emma, ​​is an aspiring actress who fails to make it to any casting. She knows Sebastian, a Jazz lover who wants to create his own club. Despite their differences, they end up having a beautiful love affair with the city of The Angels background.



