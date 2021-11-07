F1 drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin played “cascarita” with Atlante

The Haas team drivers and the rest of the team had a fun time with Atlante, on the eve of the Mexican Grand Prix

The drivers of the Haas team in Formula 1, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, visited Atlante at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium and they played a “cascarita” with the azulgrana shirt.

On the eve of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the American team of the highest category of motorsports changed the asphalt for the grass and relaxed with a mere activity of recreation against the Iron Colts, who currently play in the Liga BBVA Expansión MX

The members of Haas played a cascarita in the stadium of Atlante. Twitter: @Atlante

Nikita Mazepin, who has a good friendship Emilio Escalante Jr., son of the team owner, did not participate in said activity, but was present as part of the delegation that consisted of around 24 people who donned the team’s elastic.

“Because of destiny, a very good friend of mine, Ernesto González, who introduced Nikita and me, tells me: ‘hey, the whole team wants to make a’ shell ‘: mechanics, Nikita’s coach, managers,’ he revealed to ESPN Escalante Jr.

“I am very proud to be able to offer this welcome to Haas and bring this opportunity to the club, which can very well promote the brand and therefore create good experiences for foreign people, because most are foreigners; give them a good reception,” he concluded.