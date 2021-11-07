Exatlón 2021: Will there be a program next Wednesday, November 10?

Exatlón México: Guardians vs Conquerors is the program that dominates the stellar programming of TV Azteca, because for four years this format has enchanted young and old alike, who are inspired and moved by the performances and life stories of the athletes, as well as the heartfelt races and confrontations, which They are the core of the program.

However, the Ajusco television station has taken liberties to modify its schedule, and although it was sometimes broadcast from Monday to Friday, leaving MasterChef on Sunday, this time it could change its schedule again. Will there be a program next Wednesday, November 10? Find out.

Will there be Exatlón México next November 10?

We are about to finish the explosive week 12 of competition in Exatlon Mexico, and after three duels against the Legends and some individual events were played in which athletes of the New Generation (yes, David Juárez “La Bestia” is from the new wave, he says) defeated the best of the best, We still have to live a thrilling Elimination Duel.

However, after Guardians or Pathfinders are left without a member in this adventure, there will be a hiatus in at least one day of competition. Let’s remember that not long ago it was announced that TV Azteca would sponsor the “Radio Awards” for the first time, a celebration that rewards the best of regional Mexican music, which will be broadcast on its signal.

And if. This awards ceremony will be on Wednesday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, through Azteca UNO, so that day there will be NO Exatlon Mexico. On whether the schedule will be modified, if it will be broadcast on Friday or Saturday or if only one day of competition will be subtracted, there is still nothing official.

What we know about the 2021 Radio Awards

As we informed you above, these awards celebrate the best of regional Mexican music, the banda, the ranchera and other genres that have dominated the industry during the last year. This will be a joint production of the United States and Mexico, by Estrella TV and TV Azteca.

The 2021 Radio Awards will be conducted by Capi Pérez, Paty Navidad, Don Cheto, Ana Bárbara, Chiquis Rivera and Pepe Garza. On the other hand, the artists who will give life to this installment will be: Ana Bárbara, Chiquis Rivera, Pepe Aguilar, Banda MS, Aída Cuevas, Grupo Firme, Edith Márquez, Gerardo Ortiz, Ángela Aguilar, Natalia Jiménez, Natanael Cano and many more .







So if you like this type of music, surely you will not suffer the one-day break that will take place. Exatlon Mexico and you will be able to tune into the TV Azteca signal to enjoy them. Who are your favorites to win?