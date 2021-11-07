Exatlon 2021: Who is eliminated TODAY, Sunday, November 7?

Exatlon Mexico 2021 reaches the end of its twelfth week of competition, and the athletes of Guardians and Pathfinders They will seek to stay one more cycle with the members of their complete team, however, the fearsome Sunday of elimination will do the same and this time it will put all the women of the sports reality.

So far the blues are the ones who come with an advantage because they managed to win the first game for the survival, which undoubtedly puts the Conquerors one step ahead of the Guardians who have gone through some troubles within the group.

In the preview issued by Exatlon MexicoWe can see how once again the members of the red team could have a problem with Gabriela Espinosa, who so far has not adapted to the competition, causing both her and the other members of the red team to go through different controversies.

Who is eliminated today?

Like every week the spoiler accounts have already done their job and this time they reveal that they would be the Guardians who would be losing an element, as they point out that the woman who would leave the sports reality show would be Briseida Acosta, the Mexican Olympian who had so far had good performances would become the twelfth eliminated from Exatlon Mexico.

This will undoubtedly weaken the Guardians, as they would be losing one of their best competitors and will continue to retain someone who has not adapted so far, in addition to the fact that the Reds would once again lose an element for the second week in a row, which would indicate that the Guardians they go through a very negative streak. For now, we can only wait and see if this happens and how the Guardians, as they could be facing a week 13 full of challenges against and with some Conquerors strengthened.