Emilio Lara makes his debut with America; Naveda returns to a summons

We present to you those chosen by Santiago Solari to face Monterrey at the close of the regular phase with the top secured for the Eagles

Emilio lara debuts tonight in the First Division. The youth squad of America was the main novelty in the lineup that presented Santiago Solari to face Monterrey on the last day of the regular phase of the Opening 2021, in addition to highlighting the presence of four more youth on the substitute bench, of which it stands out Karel fields, who recently received his first call-up to the Mexican national team.

Those chosen by Solari to face Rayados. @America club

The eleven of America to face Monterrey was led by Guillermo Ochoa. Along with the goalkeeper, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Jordan Silba, Miguel Layún, Emilio lara, Fernando Madrigal, Álvaro Fidalgo, Sebastián Córdova, Salvador Reyes and Federico Viñas.

Lara, who debuted tonight, was requested by Gerardo Martino for the friendly match against Ecuador. Nevertheless, America decided not to lend it to the Mexican team before the commitment of the final of the Concacaf Champions League.

The first record of the 19-year-old youth was in 2015, when he played for the Azulcremas U-13. Later he went through the U-15, U-17, U-20 and Premier League, until debuting this Saturday with the first team.

On the substitute bench, the return of Santiago Naveda, in addition to the youth Jorge Gómez, Mauricio Reyes, Karel fields and Paolo Ríos, of whom Gómez and Reyes have not had minutes in the maximum circuit.

Secondly, Monterrey, directed by Javier Aguirre, jumped with Esteban Andrada, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortíz, Arturo González, Carlos Rodríguez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Duván Vergara.