Eiza González will play an influencer in the series “Extrapolations” about the climate crisis

The Mexican actress Eiza González will be part of “Extrapolations”, an Apple TV + series about the climate crisis and whose great cast will lead Meryl Streep.

“This story with this cast!”, González highlighted in his Instagram account this Wednesday when confirming his participation in “Extrapolations”, in which he will have an influencer role.

The Deadline portal detailed the new signings for this series, which include, in addition to González, the actors Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard and Tobey Maguire.

This batch of additions comes after the first names of the cast were announced last week.

In addition to Meryl Streep, that list featured Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

This series will narrate how the consequences of the climate crisis alter the daily lives of its characters.

Behind “Extrapolations” is Scott. Z Burns, who has experience in recreating undesirable but possible scenarios, as he was the scriptwriter of “Contagion”, a film released in 2011 that imagined a global pandemic and that in 2020 experienced a peak of popularity due to the similarities of its plot with the crisis of the coronavirus.

In this case, the series “will examine how the impending changes on the planet will affect people’s love, faith, work, family and lives throughout eight interconnected episodes,” Apple TV + said in its announcement.

The episodes of this series will also imagine the way in which the different countries of the world will fight for the survival of their inhabitants.

“Extrapolations” joins a long list of projects that have made Eiza González one of the hottest Latin names in Hollywood.

The actress has highlighted in recent years thanks to films such as “Baby Driver” (2017), “Welcome to Marwen” (2018), “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019) or “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019).

This year he presented the monster blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the irreverent comedy “I Care a Lot”, while in 2022 he plans to release the thriller “Ambulance” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In addition, last August he announced that he will play the legendary Mexican actress María Félix in a biographical film directed by Matthew Heineman.