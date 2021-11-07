Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson wants to do this with his ‘double’

“The Rock” responds if this cop looks like him or not 1:49

(CNN) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to toast with his now famous double or ‘doppelgänger’.

Last week, Alabama Patrol Lt. Eric Fields went viral after people noticed his uncanny resemblance to the “Jungle Cruise” star.

The story reached Johnson, who tweeted about it on Tuesday. Posting side-by-side photos of him and Fields, Johnson wrote, “Oh my ****! Wow.”

Both men smile and pose the same.

“The guy on the left is so much cooler,” Johnson added of Fields. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we will drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you have them.”

(You can see his tweet here).

Teremana is Johnson’s brand of tequila. During the pandemic, Johnson launched a program called “Guac on the Rock,” intended to help local restaurants.

As for Fields, he thinks the comparison is flattering. “I suppose it could be someone worse,” he told AL.com.

Fans agree, with one commenting that Fields should run to be Johnson’s “stuntman.”