Dwayne Johnson wants a ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ sequel very different from the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

A year and a half after the sequel to the 2019 hit movie ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw‘, Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he has an idea for the continuation of the story that would be completely different from what has been seen so far in the franchise and that of course could work:

“We loved Hobbs & Shaw. I had an idea and called the boss of Universal [Donna Langley], to our writer [Chris Morgan] and our producer [Hiram Garca]. I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs. I showed it to everyone and they loved it. It will be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies are in general, in the sense that they go on and on and on “.

And I continued … “In this case, I still want to make the quintessential Hobbs movie. That, without revealing it, you see a man walk into the sunset. Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, You know, we have An opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and disrupt things a bit … To create a movie within the world of Fast and Furious that is unexpected, I think people will say, ‘Oh, like, wow, thanks for that.’

Finally, Johnson said that everything is fine, since everyone, Universal Pictures included, is in tune: “Honestly, it’s, ‘When do you want to do it?’ or ‘When can you do it?’ I mean, these are Donna’s words to me. What I’m telling you is that I reached a point in my career where it now becomes a matter of time … “.