Do you know what the AstraZeneca vaccine, an X-ray and a CT scan have in common?

Every November 7, the International Day of Medical Physics, a day that coincides with the birth of the prestigious Marie Curie, the first woman scientist to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for her research on radioactivity and its applications in medicine, and years later, in 1911, he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his findings on the use of radiation therapy as a treatment for cancer.

Those works marked an unprecedented milestone for the science in general and for medicine in particular, but also socially by recognizing the achievements of a woman in a field (research) closed to them. More than a century later, all of us who live in developed countries know (at least by hearsay) the X-ray, ultrasound or CT, among other imaging techniques, and all of them are, in some way, heirs to Marie Curie’s studies.

A study indicates which is the diet that slows the growth of tumors Patricia matey

Physics Beatriz M. Pabón, professor in the double degree in Software Engineering and Computational Physics at the U-tad University Center, highlights the fundamental role that physicists in certain branches of medicine, and the importance of this discipline, since a great diversity of current diagnostic tests are based on different fields, such as nuclear physics (and radioactivity) or computational physics (It uses the power of computers to simulate, through calculations, the behavior of physical systems, which allows studying them without the need to carry out real experiments, very complicated, and sometimes impossible to do in practice).

What is computational physics used for?

Pabón lists the most recent and outstanding contributions of computational physics in the field of medicine:

Modeling and development of vaccines against covid-19: Through modeling, a propagation model of biological viruses where the data is studied, parameters are extracted to make a physical model and computationally simulated. Subsequently, through the use of 3D physical models and the analysis of the physical structure of the virus, the molecules involved in the solution to be inoculated have been designed. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed from the generation of certain molecules using a synchrotron (a particle accelerator).

Photo: iStock.

Creation of digital twins: with the help of these digital twins ( virtual versions of objects , processes or people), doctors are able to know our state of health at all times, predict diseases, even before they manifest , and therefore, avoid them. In addition, they also serve as training for surgeons , since it helps them to carry out certain operations, without the need to use a corpse.

with the help of these digital twins ( , processes or people), doctors are able to know our state of health at all times, predict diseases, even , and therefore, avoid them. In addition, they also serve as training for , since it helps them to carry out certain operations, without the need to use a corpse. Design of new drugs: Computational methods help significantly in the development of drugs that are currently in clinical use, as they allow the precise coding of theoretical models and are capable of processing large amounts of information. These simulations help to understand the action mechanisms of the active principles of medicines, as well as to improve their properties.

Old acquaintances

“But before the incorporation of computational physics in medicine, other contributions from the nuclear physics They have been present in our national health system (SNS) for years, and surely we have all experienced in first person its applications ”, warns the teacher, who reveals which are the main tests she talks about:

Photo: iStock.

Bone scan: is normally used to obtain a picture of bones . It is based on the exposure of the patient to a source of high energy radiation, usually X-rays.

is normally used to obtain a . It is based on the exposure of the patient to a source of high energy radiation, usually X-rays. Computerized axial tomography (CT): the user is placed in a hollow tube that allows the x-rays to rotate around the body and obtain a series of 2D images (radiographs) from different perspectives, so that they can be stacked to create a three-dimensional image.

the user is placed in a hollow tube that allows the x-rays to rotate around the body and obtain a series of (radiographs) from different perspectives, so that they can be stacked to create a three-dimensional image. Positron emission tomography (PET): is a technique analogous to CT, although with the main difference that it is inject the radiopharmaceutical intravenously in the person, resulting in a powerful tool to study metabolic activity.

is a technique analogous to CT, although with the main difference that it is intravenously in the person, resulting in a powerful tool to study metabolic activity. Scintigraphy: consists of the administration of a radioactive tracer or tracer. Depending on the marker chosen, it may tend to be fixed in a certain place on the body or in a specific area, only if it is damaged or there is some disease in it.

So much to study and discover …

There are also other diagnostic tests in which phenomena related to other branches of physics – other than nuclear physics – are essential:

Magnetic resonance: is based on the application of fundamentals electromagnetic to obtain detailed images of organs and soft tissues. The union of the two-dimensional images of the different layers allows to create a three-dimensional image of the area.

is based on the application of fundamentals to obtain and soft tissues. The union of the two-dimensional images of the different layers allows to create a three-dimensional image of the area. Ultrasound: This technique is based on the use of ultrasound to create two-dimensional or three-dimensional images. A particular type of ultrasound is Doppler ultrasound, to study the movement of fluids such as blood within the blood vessels.

How to diagnose a rare disease for the first time: “The worst thing that can happen to you” Jose Pichel

Beatriz Pabón insists on the easy access to these biomedical technologies that exists in developed countries, although “the pandemic has shown, even more if possible, the importance of betting on training, research and development in scientific matters to face both new diseases and pathologies”. But, in addition, they are essential “to achieve a definitive cure against diseases that are very present in our societies such as cancer, diabetes, leukemia and rare diseases, among many others.”