Dak Prescott sends message to Cowboys against Denver

Getty Dak prescott

The stellar marshal Dak prescott feels “good” in his recovery from a strained right calf muscle and it is “safe to say” that the quarterback of the Los Angeles franchise Dallas cowboys he will be behind the center on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The source: Dak himself.

“I feel good,” Prescott said Thursday, according to the official team site“Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehabilitation and recover, get everything I needed, the different modalities, and I feel good. I had two great days of training and I am looking forward to Sunday ”.

Prescott was an active participant in Thursday’s practice, his first such appointment since his calf was injured on the final play of Dallas’ win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. He was kept out due to an abundance of caution, but the current “plan” calls for Prescott’s return to the starting lineup.

“Dak will train today [durante] sessions with the team, ”confirmed Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy prior to practice. “The plan is for him to train and play [el domingo]”.

Dak won’t take ‘no’ for an answer

After missing most of last season and getting off to a fiery start this year, Prescott can’t wait to get back behind center. But while the $ 160 million quarterback was agonizing to watch from the outside, he understands the Cowboys’ decision to take their time with his health.

“I knew the perspective and I knew where they came from and this is a long journey and we are a team that can play for a long time. We can get to the last game (of the season), ”Prescott said Thursday, according to the official team site. “So I had to take that into account when the decision was made.”

Right away, however, Prescott sent a clear message to the club’s officers: the position belongs to him – and he’s ready to claim it. Therefore, there is “no” chance that replacement Cooper Rush will be asked to perform QB1 duties.

“They had their two weeks off the break,” Prescott joked, adding that his twin feels “pretty close” at 100%.

“I will not stop doing whatever it takes to make sure I follow him closely,” he said.

Zeke jokes about the return of a furious Dak

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says so, Prescott has turned that previously mentioned agony into motivation, much to the possible dismay of a Broncos without Von Miller – the next victim of the Dak Attack.

“I don’t know if you can be more turned on than you always are, but if he can, I’m sure this week could be one of them,” Elliott told reporters this week, according to Jori Epstein from USA Today. “We know the kind of energy and intensity that Dak will bring.”

“It will be incredible.”

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: PHOTO: Ajax forward wears a cast in a private part