Coudet after a draw against Barcelona: ‘We came back with many holes …’

The Argentinian Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, coach of the Celta Vigo, highlighted the “personality” that his team had to tie a game that had been complicated in the first half, when the Barça he hit his own “scoring three goals in four situations.”

“The cold analysis of the game seems to me that it was not for a 0-3 in the first half. There were four clear situations on each side and they hit us three and we couldn’t score any. Surely there are things to correct in the goals, but I am proud of the team, “he said at a press conference.

He applauded the reaction of his players, especially because they stayed true to his style: “With a lot of balls we went to find a game trying to play football well. Apart from the wear and tear of football, we always respect our form, we ended up coming back from a match with a lot of personality ”.

“We would have liked the game to last five more minutes. Trace a 0-3 with the Barcelona and stay with a very good feeling of what we can do. Now my throat hurts, my head hurts ”, said, laughing, Coudet.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: NÉSTOR ARAUJO: CELTA DE VIGO TIES BARCELONA IN THE LAST MINUTE OF ADDED TIME