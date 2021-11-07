Company CEO apologizes for the tone of the latest update

As we have told you in the previous news, the development of Scorn is not being as simple as it might seem at first. Since its announcement until now, the demos that we have seen of the game have been of a remarkable invoice, but with all this, it has not been enough to get the game to launch later this year.

The controversy surrounding Scorn right now has nothing to do with the quality of the game, (it seems good to us) simply with the latest update made by the team on the current state of development. The note they released on the state of the game’s development has been the one that has made the fans and patrons who have collaborated financially with it explode with the tone and some of the phrases that we can find in it, this statement has made the CEO of the company (who gave the go-ahead to launch it) has launched a new update explaining that they have been wrong in the forms, therefore, they apologize and will soon offer more details about all the stir caused.

Ljubomir Peklar, CEO of Ebb Software on Scorn’s statement